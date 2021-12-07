Mostly cloudy and cool today; Much warmer by the end of the week

Temperatures should warm to near average today with mostly cloudy skies. We should be in the 40s with a slight wind chill for the Joplin Christmas Parade tonight, so bundle up! The sun will make many appearances through Thursday as temperatures gradually rise into the middle 70s by Friday, potentially breaking another record high for December. A cold front will cool us down into the weekend, but rain is looking to stay primarily to our east during this event. We should warm above average again by the start of next week.