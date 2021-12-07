Mostly cloudy and cool today; Much warmer by the end of the week

A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four studentslast week, raising questions about whether staff and the school district will face liability — criminal or civil — in the tragedy.

“We should all be looking at the events that led up to that horrific event,” Karen McDonald told ABC's “Good Morning America.” “And as a community, as a school, as a nation talk about what we could have done different so that didn’t happen. And in this case a lot could have been done different.”