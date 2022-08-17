





We are seeing mild conditions for tonight with Sunshine returning tomorrow. It will be comfortable with temperatures through the weekend. We could see a few isolated rumbles of thunder though Saturday and sunday.

We have seen a decent rainfall from last night. From Pittsburg through Joplin we saw over an inch of rain. The low that brought the showers and storms last night has moved on to the south of us. The cloud cover still lingering in behind that. Through tonight look for skies to continue to clear. We will see Sunshine with a high of 85 tomorrow. And East wind at 5 miles an hour.

A south wind will start to pick up by Friday with a few clouds increasing late in the day. There will be another boundary that pushes into the area for the weekend. That will bring us the chance for showers and a few storms those Saturday and sunday. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 80s though.