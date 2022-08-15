





A cold frontal boundary will be slipping south into the Four States region tonight into Tuesday. The chance for rain, in the form of showers and thunderstorms, will be steadily increasing, with the highest probability of rain occurring Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The heavier rain with this system should impact points a little farther east, across central and eastern sections of Missouri. However, we could pick up areal average precipitation amounts of around a quarter to half an inch for most areas, and as much as three quarters of an inch in localized heavier downpours. The frontal boundary and its northerly flow, will be a pleasant return to below normal temperatures, with highs remaining in the 80s through the end of the work week.