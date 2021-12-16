More rain expected Friday, much cooler weekend









Much more tranquil weather is expected for your Thursday, with cooler highs in the mid-50s.

A front will lift north towards the area, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday and Friday night. The heaviest rainfall amounts will be south of I-44.

A return to sunshine is expected for the weekend, but it will be colder, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Sunday morning lows look to drop to the upper-teens.

There’s a small chance of a shower Monday as another warm front pushes toward the Four States. but most locations should remain dry.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs returning to the 50s once again.

Have a great Thursday!