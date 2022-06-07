Tuesday will begin with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the Four States and temperatures in the upper 60s. The rest of Tuesday will be mostly dry–just fairly cloudy and muggy with high temperatures in the middle 80s. We do have a chance for isolated showers and storms to pop up again this afternoon, but the best chance for this will be mainly south of I-44.

We’ll be dry tonight until early tomorrow morning, when more widespread rain should move back into the Four States. Wednesday will have likely have a stormy start before we dry out and see sunshine in the afternoon. The Four States should remain dry until late Thursday, when our last stitch of rain moves through the area. By Friday afternoon, we’ll be dry, and we should remain that way through the weekend and early next week–with warmer temperatures on the way.