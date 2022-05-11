Wednesday will feel more humid due to calmer southerly winds, and we’ll even see a slight heat index in the lower 90s this afternoon with a lot of sunshine. Overnight, we’ll cool into the upper 60s ahead of another warm and humid day tomorrow. By early Friday, rain chances will increase, and they won’t decrease until early Saturday. This will NOT be a continuous rainfall–we just have a chance for showers and thunderstorms to pop up during this time. We will have to monitor Friday afternoon/evening, because if storms can form, they could potentially create severe winds and hail. Temperatures will briefly cool behind this system, but we’ll still remain in the 80s into next week.







