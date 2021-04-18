Mixed Precipitation Tuesday Morning, Freeze Watch Wednesday Morning

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday. Warmer air will filter into the area thanks to the sunshine and southwesterly winds. Highs should reach the upper-60s. While this will be warmer than what we have seen this weekend, it is still a few degrees below normal. Breezy conditions are expected, with southwest winds of 10-15 mph, gusting up around 25 mph at times. 

Precipitation will become possible late Monday night and especially Tuesday out ahead of a cold front. While most of the precipitation will fall as rain, the entire Four States has the potential to see some snow mixing in Tuesday morning. Areas from I-44 to the south–including Joplin—should just see a few snowflakes and flurries. Areas like Pittsburg, Parsons and Lamar could see a dusting of accumulation. Up toward Nevada, close to an inch of snow is possible. Any snow that does accumulate should melt quickly. 

A Freeze Watch is in effect for all the Four States Tuesday night into Wednesday. Skies will clear out and temperatures will fall below freezing—with some lows in the upper-20s not out of the question. Make sure to bring in any plants so they are not damaged. 

There is a small chance of a shower Thursday, but most precipitation should hold off until Friday, when we have a good chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms. 

A shower may linger into Saturday, but most areas will remain dry. 

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday and temperatures will moderate well into the 60s once again.

