(KSNF/KODE) - This time of year temperatures for highs usually hover around the middle to upper 50s, but this week is a little different. Six out of the next seven days will have highs above average and into the 60s.

While clouds are in the area for today (Wednesday) that won't keep the temperatures from reaching the middle to lower 60s later this afternoon. Sunshine will return for tomorrow (Thursday). The only drop in temps will be around late Thursday into Friday with highs closer to average in the middle 50s. The cooler air won't spark any precipitation and skies should be fairly clear for Friday.