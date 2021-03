A Flood Warning is in effect for Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald and Newton counties until 12:45 PM Monday and for Barry county until 12:30 PM Monday and a Flood Watch is in effect for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford and Vernon counties until 7 AM Monday.

We could see a few showers or maybe an isolated thunderstorm linger overnight, but most of us should be drying out. Some patchy fog is possible tonight. Lows will be in the mid 40s.