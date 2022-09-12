





We are starting to see a little bit more of a warming trend this week. We will see plenty of sunshine as well. It will be a little breezy by Wednesday with high temperatures in the 90s by the weekend.

High pressure is beginning to slide to the southeast of us tonight. This will allow for a warm south wind return tomorrow. As far as any rain chances, we have another ridge of high pressure to the west. This is keeping all the active weather bottled up on the west side of the Rockies.

For tomorrow we may see a few clouds in the afternoon with a South wind. Temperatures will still be warming up though. Tomorrow’s high will be around 88 with plenty of sunshine. Then by Wednesday the wind will start to pick up a little more as another storm system moves through the northern plains. This will not only bring in warmer weather but probably a little humidity too. We will be around 90 by Wednesday through friday. Even into the weekend we stay in the low 90s for highs. Forecast is looking very dry over the next 7 days.