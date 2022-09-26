







We are in for some very Fall like weather coming up this week. We will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will be only in the 70s again by mid-week. And we will see lows in the 40s here as well.

Very dry air in place. That tends to cool off quicker at night. High pressure has been sending in that cooler and dryer air in place today. As far as any rain, we are going to stay dry this week. The upper flow comes out of the northwest. Florida is already starting to see rain from what is now Hurricane Ian. This will continue to track north this week. For that reason our forecast stays dry.

Th forecast for tomorrow has high pressure sliding south and east of us. This will give us a south wind during the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny though. We will see high temperatures around 83 tomorrow. A light South wind. We could reach the upper 80s and parts of Kansas. Through this week look for high temperatures in the mid 70s through Thursday. A few nights we’re in the mid 40s. Then we warm up a little next weekend with highs in the 80s again.