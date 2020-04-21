Mild This Evening But Storms Arrive Overnight









An upper level low will track out of the Desert Southwest tonight and head into the Plains. This will bring Pacific moisture along with it which will add to the potential for flash flooding for part of the Four States by Wednesday night. The chance for rain begins after midnight tonight with showers and storms likely by Wednesday morning. This will last into most of the day with most areas seeing at least an inch of rain. Higher amounts are possible from Grand Lake through Northwest Arkansas.

We get a break from the rain Thursday but another round of showers and storms will move through Thursday night into Friday.