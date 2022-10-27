We are going to see the unseasonably cool weather continuing for a few more days. That includes this weekend. We could see the chance for rain increasing on Saturday. This will mainly be a long and south of Interstate 44, though.

We have a system coming together to our west which will slowly make its way across Texas tomorrow. This will send a few more clouds our way tonight into tomorrow however we are dry still. Futurecast shows the showers tapering off just as they start to get to the Four States tomorrow. We will have a northeast wind with plenty of sunshine though. Temperature should still make it back into the 60s. A few wind gusts could be around 20 miles an hour.

We will see the showers beginning to increase as that low makes its way across parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas Saturday. This will bring at least the chance for a few showers by about midday. Next week looks to see temperatures getting a little bit warmer. We should be back in the upper 60s by Halloween. And then low 70s to start next week.