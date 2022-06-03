Friday will see a lot of sunshine, calm winds, low humidity and temperatures warming into the upper 70s. We’ll cool into the upper 50s overnight before clouds slowly increase through Saturday morning. By tomorrow evening, the chance for showers and storms returns to the Four States and will stick with us into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon should be dry with highs in the lower 80s and some sunshine, but we have many chances for rain to track into next week. Note that there will be plenty of dry time this week as we warm to near 80 each day, but we have a chance for a few showers and storms to pop up each day. With how spotty this rain could be, some areas may not see any rain on some days, but we will still have to track the potential for rain through next week.







