







Mostly clear skies are expected tonight and Monday. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid to upper-20s, with Monday’s highs reaching the low to mid-60s, which is around 15-20 degrees above normal for late January.

A strong cold front will push through the Four States Tuesday, initially bringing rain showers to the region during the day Tuesday, as highs will remain in the mid-50s. Expect a transition from rain to a potential mix with snow, sleet and freezing rain from northwest to southeast occurring sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday. By Wednesday night and Thursday, all precipitation should fall in the form of snow. Any remaining light snow will end early Thursday night. It remains too early to discuss snow or ice accumulations, as the timing and location of the transition from rain to wintry weather remains a big question mark. However, you should plan on impacts that will impact your commute from Tuesday night through Thursday.

It will certainly become colder across the entire area for midweek, with highs Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-20s. Morning lows in the single digits are expected Friday morning, with lows falling below zero Saturday morning. Wind chills as cold as 10 below will be possible from Thursday into Friday night.

There are signs of a warmup as we head into next weekend, with highs returning to the lower-40s Saturday and back to 50 degrees next Sunday.

Stay tuned to the latest forecasts for more on the midweek winter storm system!