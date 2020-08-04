Lows In The Fifties Again Tonight, Storms Possible Friday





Mild weather continues tonight with lows dropping into the fifties overnight. We’ll see a light southeast wind Wednesday which will allow for a gradual warming trend. However, we keep the low humidity for a couple of days. We’ll see the chance for a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon, mainly in Northeast Oklahoma. Then we have a chance for isolated storms Friday morning.

We aren’t done with the Summer heat yet. By Friday that warming trend will have us back into the nineties for highs. The heat index over the weekend will be near 100 in the hottest part of the afternoon.