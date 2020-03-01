Low End Risk For Severe Storms Sunday Night







Welcome to the month of March! Windy and warm conditions continue Sunday across the Four States. Southerly winds will gust over 30 miles an hour today. A cold front will enter the area this evening with showers and isolated storms possible. A few could produce quarter size hail. This risk for damaging wind is low. Heavy rain could accompany a few storms, as well. This does not look like a set up favorable for tornadoes.

This cold front will stall across southern Missouri into Northeast Oklahoma Monday. This will bring the chance for heavy rain Monday night and Tuesday, mainly southeast of I-44.