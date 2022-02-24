A light snow and sleet mixture will fall across the area through the morning hours today, but it won’t nearly be as heavy as what we saw yesterday. We should all be mostly, if not completely dry this afternoon. This would likely only add a tenth of an inch or so of accumulation today. Roads are still at least partly covered this morning, so continue to exercise an abundance of caution through today.

Clouds will decrease overnight as temperatures drop into the single digits and wind chills drop below zero by tomorrow morning. The rest of the 7-day forecast shows dry conditions with a good amount of sunshine as temperatures gradually warm above average again. We’ll be in the 60s by the time the month of March begins next week.