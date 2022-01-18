Light wintry mix possible late tonight and Wednesday









A cold front will approach the Four States tonight, with the potential for a light rain/freezing drizzle/sleet mix after midnight. We should see a brief break in the precipitation around daybreak Wednesday morning, with another round of light snow/freezing drizzle/sleet possible Wednesday afternoon. Significant travel impacts are not expected, but it does not take much freezing drizzle to make the roadways rather slick. Total ice accumulations could reach up to a hundredth of an inch south of Highway 60, with lesser amounts north. Any snow accumulation should remain a trace or less.

It will become much colder tomorrow, with highs reaching the mid-30s early, tumbling to the mid-20s by the afternoon. Blustery conditions are also expected, with wind gusts to 30 mph.

Wind chills below zero will be possible Thursday and Friday mornings, with low temperatures Friday morning likely only in the single digits. Highs will stay below freezing, despite a return to mostly sunny skies.

We’ll start to moderate the temperatures once again for the weekend into Monday, with highs reaching the 40s.

Another light wintry mix is possible next Tuesday, with highs cooling to the upper-30s.

Safe travels!