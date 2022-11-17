We are in for some cold weather headed into Friday. We will see the wind chill down in the teens for a few nights too. Light snow is possible but we’re not looking at accumulation. We start to warm up next week and for the holiday weekend.

A front is actually causing some light snow to fall across parts of Kansas right now. We still have very cold air coming in behind the system, as well. Futurecast shows some light snow showers possible this evening around midnight but this will be brief.

The cloud cover will stick with us through tomorrow with high temperature struggling to reach the freezing mark. We will have a north wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour with a high of 32.

Into the weekend we have yet another shot of cold air coming in by Saturday afternoon. Once this passes we have a warming trend coming up for next week. We should be in the 50s if not close to 60 a few days.