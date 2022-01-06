Light snow & some travel impacts this morning; Bitterly cold today

Light snow is falling across the Four States this morning, with the higher totals and bigger travel impacts staying north of Jasper and Cherokee counties. Still, a dusting of snow (which is expected across most of SE Kansas and SW Missouri) could create issues on the roads this morning, so give yourself extra time and use caution out the door, and make sure to bundle up! Wind chills will be near zero through Thursday and even into Friday morning. We’ll see some sunshine this afternoon and into Friday. Stay updated with current road conditions through kandrive.org and modot.org.

We’re also watching a rain system to impact us late on Saturday into early Sunday morning, but temperatures should stay above freezing so that we would only see rain. Expect breezy conditions this weekend before we see calm and warm weather into the beginning of next week.