Light rain tonight, mild by midweek









Light rain showers will be possible across the Four States tonight, but amounts are expected to remain on the light side, with a tenth of an inch at most anticipated.

We’ll cool down for Sunday, with highs in the lower-40s, but expect decreasing clouds throughout the day. It will be blustery both tonight and Sunday, with winds shifting from the south to the north, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Much of the upcoming work week looks quite pleasant, with a good deal of sunshine expected and highs warming from 50 Monday to the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday, before we reach 60 degrees by Thursday, which is over 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A few rain showers will be possible ahead of our next cold front Friday, perhaps lingering into early Saturday, when we’ll cool back to the mid-40s.

Have a great Sunday!