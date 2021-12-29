Light rain today; More rain and a cool down likely into 2022

Light rain is possible from 8am-2pm today for most of the Four States, but areas further away in SE Kansas will likely stay dry. This small system will only lead to a trace of rainfall across the area before we will stay dry tonight through Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the end of 2021.

Another rain system will approach the Four States on New Year’s Eve and provide wet conditions to ring in the New Year. This system will linger into Saturday morning as temperatures fall well below average through the day and into Sunday. We should warm back up a bit by next week.