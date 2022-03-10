Today (Thursday) will be mostly dry, with a slight chance for some light wintry precipitation over our furthest north counties. Impacts are not expected in the Four States today–it’ll just be cloudy and cooler for your Thursday. Snow will begin across Southeast Kansas and northern parts of Southwest Missouri after sunset tonight, and everyone will see snow across their area before sunrise tomorrow morning.

2-4″ of snow looks likely across most of the Four States with higher totals to the north and lower totals to the south. Snow will finally come to an end early Friday afternoon, but I expect travel issues through tomorrow.

Skies will clear into a cooler Saturday, but temperatures will jump into the 60s and even 70s by Sunday and into next week. I’m watching a slight chance for rain on Monday, but it looks to stay to our south right now. We’ll keep you updated as it gets closer.