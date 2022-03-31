After rain cooled us down yesterday, the last day of March will end with high temperatures in the 40s. Increased clouds around lunchtime today could drop some light rain and even some snowflakes, but no impacts or accumulations are expected. By the early afternoon, we’ll be dry, and clouds exit to our east. Expect some sunshine this afternoon before the sun sets on a cool Thursday.

Overnight, conditions will be prime for frost to form, and some areas could even see a freeze. The average last freeze for the Four States typically occurs within the first 2 weeks of April, so this is on par for us. Try to cover up or bring in sensitive plants before bed tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.

Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 60s, but rain will fall overnight and into early Saturday morning. The weekend will be mostly dry with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but storms will likely form late on Sunday. This system would likely lead to a rainy start to next week. We’ll keep you updated as timing, locations and totals become more clear.