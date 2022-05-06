This pesky rain system just does not want to leave, so a lot of the Four States has the chance to see light morning rain and even some fog to start the first Friday in May. We should completely dry out by lunchtime, and clouds will slowly decrease through the afternoon and evening. We’ll warm into the upper 60s this afternoon and cool into the lower 50s tonight.

Once sunshine returns tomorrow and winds shift out of the south, we’ll transition into a more summer-like weather pattern. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s tomorrow and the middle 80s on Mother’s Day Sunday. We should hit 90 degrees on Monday before staying about 15 degrees above average through the second week of May. Models also indicate we should stay mostly dry, but humidity will likely return.