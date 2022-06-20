Monday will be the most comfortable day this week, so get out and enjoy it! We’ll see highs in the lower 90s this afternoon with little to no heat index as it’ll be less humid today. Clear skies and calm winds will also lead us into the overnight hours with lows near 70° Tuesday morning.

Humidity will slowly return tomorrow, leading heat index values near 100° in the afternoon. A front will move toward the Four States on Wednesday, leading to a slight chance for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. This is also possible on Thursday, but most will stay dry–like most of us did this past Saturday.

Rain chances will drop to zero as temperatures warm to near 100° Friday and Saturday with a heat index even higher than that. Another cold front will approach us on Sunday, likely cooling us down a little bit into early next week. We’ll keep you updated.