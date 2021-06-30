Last Round of Heavy Rain This Afternoon through Thursday









A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of southwest Missouri, as well as Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford counties in southeast Kansas, from noon today until 7 PM Thursday. A Flood Watch also continues for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties until 7 PM this evening. A widespread additional 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected through Thursday evening, with areas that see training of thunderstorms receiving 3-5 inches. Localized flooding will again be an issue.

A lingering shower for Friday morning can’t be ruled out, but much of the day looks dry, with decreasing clouds. This will set the stage for a gorgeous 4th of July weekend, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Chances for showers and storms will start to increase once again early next week, with humidity returning to the area. Highs will reach into the mid to upper-80s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!