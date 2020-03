Breezy and warm conditions will continue this week with lows near 60 tonight. Highs will be reach the lower 80s Thursday. Isolated storms are possible Thursday night, mainly north of I-44. There is a low end risk for large hail with this round.

A front stalls out across the area Friday with showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and large hail will be possible with Friday's storms.