Tomorrow will be similar temperature wise as it was today. Highs will reach the upper 50's, but we will have more clouds coming into the four states. As a system comes through tomorrow, the system will bring clouds for Sunday and Monday, but by Tuesday temperatures will drop. We also could see a light shower here and there, specifically for the eastern viewing area. Highs will only reach in the 40's for Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will reach the 20s as well.