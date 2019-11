TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- A lawsuit has been filed against the Department for Children and Families and Governor Laura Kelly that makes claims of neglect and abuse against children in foster care. Now, more children and families are stepping forward with their stories.

Randy Puett is a single dad to a 15-year-old girl. He says his daughter has severe anxiety and ran away from home one day. When she was found, Randy says she had a panic attack in front of the court authorities.