As we finish off 2019, we will continue to have seasonal temperatures with highs only in the mid 40's. Winds will continue to be strong as the strong system that brought us severe weather yesterday will move eastward. We did have two weak tornadoes touch down in Polk County near Fair Play. The home that had their roof blown off was in Broken Arrow, not in Fair Play. As we begin 2020, we will begin in the 50's on Wednesday. Then, we will have a chance of showers on Thursday.