JOPLIN, Mo - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the region until 6 P.M. This is due to a low pressure system moving towards the east and is positioned just south of the Four States region is giving a the area some wintry weather.

This ranges from below freezing temperatures, ice and snow accumulations, and both frozen and liquid precipitation. Most of the Four States will only see a chance for up to an inch of snow for today with the chance of some areas south of I-44 seeing some ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch.