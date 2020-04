Breezy and warm conditions continue tonight with lows only falling into the lower 60s. A south wind could gust over 20 miles an hour at times. We'll see highs topping out in the low 80s Tuesday with some sunshine in the afternoon.

An isolated storm is possible Tuesday night from Nevada through Stockton but most of the Four States will be dry until the weekend. It will be colder by Thursday with lows in the 30s again Thursday night.