Isolated showers and storms are possible tonight but the risk for severe weather has quickly dropped. A cold front will sweep through Saturday morning with a line of scattered showers and isolated thunder likely. A few of the storms could produce gusty winds and large hail. The time frame would be before 10 AM.

Cooler air will follow with highs only around 70 and lows in the 40s Saturday night. Sunday looks like a nice day before showers move in again early next week.