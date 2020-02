(KSNF) — Warmer temperatures are returning to the Joplin forecast.

Joplin weather will be becoming a little more bearable over the weekend. After a couple days of those bitter cold temperatures, thankfully some relief is on the way.

Mid to upper 50’s are in store for the weekend. Monday, many of us will be in the 60’s.

A small chance for rain also exists Sunday night into Monday morning, but not much is expected.

Then, another cool down on the way and more February-like temperatures.