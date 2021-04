(KSNF/KODE) — A Flood Watch has been issued for Barry, Benton, Craig, Delaware, Lawrence, Mayes, McDonald, Newton and Ottawa counties from midnight tonight through Thursday morning.

1.5-3 inches of rainfall will be possible in these areas, with 1-1.5 inches expected for the rest of the Four States, including the Joplin and Pittsburg areas. For locations south of I-44, localized amounts in the 3-5 inch range will be possible if a heavier thunderstorm develops over the area (which is why amounts may be higher than what is shown on Futurecast below).