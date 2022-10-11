Mild weather is in place for tonight but it will be rather breezy. We will see temperatures dropping down into the 60s for lows overnight. A few storms are possible as we get towards tomorrow morning. From there it is dry and mild.

Future cast shows a few thunderstorms beginning to develop as we see a front making its way through tomorrow. This will turn the wind around to the northwest tomorrow afternoon. It’ll be rather breezy but this will bring in cooler weather. Look for a high tomorrow of 75 with a few scattered storms early. A south wind will turn around to the northwest.

Through Thursday the wind will begin to pick up once again. This will bring in cooler weather for short time. Look for a high of 72 with lows in the 40s over the next few nights. We get back into the upper 70s on Saturday but cooler weather is going to arrive for early next week. We could be in the upper 30s for lows by Tuesday morning.