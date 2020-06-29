Isolated Storms Tuesday, Heat Advisories Possible This Week

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible Tuesday as we see hot and humid air start to bubble up in the afternoon. Most areas will miss out on this rain as these showers will be pretty random.

The big story this week is the heat. With a ridge of high pressure taking control of our weather, we’ll see highs in the low 90s Tuesday with the heat index in the upper 90s. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the hottest days this week. Highs will reach the upper 90s with the heat index possibly hitting 105 in the afternoons.