





We have a few scattered storms moving through the Four States tonight. We’re not expecting severe weather but there could be brief heavy rain. A few spotty showers are possible again Friday afternoon. Then we should be dry for the weekend.

Those scattered storms are coming in from the southwest as a week low makes its way across oklahoma. A lot of this is aided with daytime heating so much of this will be during the evening. Future cast shows this tapering off later tonight. We will have a light Southeast wind tomorrow but we are dry for most of the day with just an isolated shower possible. For tomorrow look for a high of 85 with isolated storms. A Southeast wind at 5 miles an hour.

Into Saturday there could be a straight shower early in the day but most of the weekend is going to be dry. Temperatures are going to stay close to average through the weekend. We will see highs in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions still on Labor Day. We will begin to see the chance for rain and storms picking up by Tuesday.