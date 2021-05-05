Isolated Storms Thursday, Severe Storms Possible Saturday









Clouds increase tonight with lows in the middle and upper 40s. Another cold front will move through Thursday keeping temperatures below average. This might spark an isolated storm but most of the Four States will stay dry.

A progressive northwest flow aloft will set the stage for more active weather over Mother’s Day Weekend. A cluster of storms is expected to develop in Central Kansas Saturday afternoon. There is a low end risk for strong to severe storms from late afternoon into the evening. Initially there is a risk for brief, spin up tornadoes west of our area but this is expected to transition to a wind and hail risk by late Saturday afternoon and evening.