Sub-severe thunderstorms will move through parts of the Four States through lunchtime, but they will be very isolated in nature. If your area does see them, frequent lightning and heavy downpours are possible. This system will lift north of the Four States by the early afternoon, and clouds will slowly follow behind it. We’ll see some sunshine and calm winds this afternoon with highs well into the 70s.

Clouds will continue to decrease overnight as we only cool into the 60s ahead of a warm and breezy Friday. Winds will gust up to 30-35 MPH tomorrow as temperatures reach the 80s. Saturday will be similar with highs in the upper 70s until rain moves into the area late in the day. This rain system will likely become more widespread overnight into early Sunday, and widespread rain will stick with us through most of Sunday. This system will cool us into the 60s to begin next week.