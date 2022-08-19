Temperatures will warm near 90° this afternoon as clouds slowly increase through Friday. By this evening, isolated showers and storms could pop up to our northwest, near Iola, Chanute, Fort Scott & Nevada. This system will slowly move towards Pittsburg, Joplin & the I-44 corridor by early tomorrow morning, where we’ll cool into the upper 60s.

Note that there is only a 30% chance for rain through this weekend, meaning that there will be PLENTY of dry time. In fact, some areas may not see any rain at all through the weekend. This is a very weak & spotty cold front that we’re tracking, but it should contain enough energy to provide a few showers & storms and cool us into the middle 80s by Sunday.

Rain chances will decrease to 0 by Sunday afternoon as this system moves off to our south. Rainfall totals will likely be less than a quarter inch across the board, so this will not aid our severe & extreme drought conditions. No rain chances are expected through the middle of next week, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s on tap.