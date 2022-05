Most of the Four States will be dry tonight but an isolated shower or storm will be possible late, mainly north of Joplin and Pittsburg. We are warming up again, as well. Highs will be in the 80s through Friday. A stronger cold front will move in by late Friday with showers and storms likely. This could include a few strong to severe storms Friday night. An it will be much cooler over the weekend. Highs only in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.