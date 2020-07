Isolated showers and storms are possible again Friday afternoon. These will be the result of daytime heating so coverage will be pretty limited. These will fall apart before sunset Friday. We’ll see hot and humid weather through the weekend with highs in the 90s and the heat index near 100.

There is a better chance for rain next week as cool front makes it’s way into the Southern Plains Monday afternoon. This will also provide some relief from the heat with highs in the upper 80s.