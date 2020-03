The focus for storms tonight could brush a few of our northern counties overnight, mainly from Stockton through Nevada and Monett. Large hail is possible with a few of the storms but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Most of the Four States will be dry tonight but we will see a few isolated storms. Mainly north of a line from Girard through Lamar and Greenfield. We do have a stalled boundary just south of I-70 to our North. This is closer to Kansas City and north of Wichita. This is where the focus will be for showers and storms later tonight. A few of those might make it into parts of Southeast Kansas and Western Missouri. Some of these could also produce large hail and damaging wind.