Isolated Showers Wednesday Afternoon, Heavy Rain Thursday

An upper level low is still spinning across Oklahoma but we’ll only see a few spotty showers this evening. Daytime heating will also spark a few isolated showers and storms Wednesday but severe weather is not expected. As this low lifts into the Midwest Thursday, showers and storms will be likely, mainly in the afternoon and evening. This also doesn’t look severe but another one to two inches of rain could raise flooding concerns.

Once we get through Thursday, high pressure takes over for a while. This means dry and sunny conditions for the weekend.