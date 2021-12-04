Isolated showers tonight, next week starts much cooler









A few isolated rain showers are possible tonight ahead of a warm front, though not everyone will see rain. A rumble of thunder is also not out of the question as we head toward Sunday morning. Expect clouds to decrease throughout the day Sunday.

A cold front will bring another chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Sunday night, before mostly sunny conditions return Monday.

It will be much cooler to start the week, with highs only in the mid to upper-40s from Monday through Wednesday. There will be another small chance of a shower Tuesday afternoon, but most locations should stay dry.

We’ll start to moderate the temperatures again late in the week, reaching the mid-60s Friday, before cooling back to the low to mid-50s again Saturday.

There will be another opportunity for a light shower both Friday and Saturday afternoons, but precipitation chances are only about 20 percent.

Have a great Sunday!