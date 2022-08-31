





High pressure remains to be the main player in our forecast. It is going to be warm as we get closer to the weekend. The good news is the humidity is not compounding on this. Heat index values aren’t any warmer than the actual temperature. We could see a few isolated showers both Thursday and Friday afternoon but most of the Four States will be dry. High temperatures will still be near 90 though to wrap up the long weekend.

High pressure is sliding to the east of us tonight. This is giving us a Northeast wind at the moment but that turns around to the southeast ahead of another system. This is moving through the northern plains. We see a couple of showers bubbling up in parts of Oklahoma today. That’s where the better moisture lies. That will bring us the chance for a few spotty showers by tomorrow afternoon. This will have little impact on the weather tomorrow. Look for a high temperature around 91. We could get an isolated shower in the late afternoon. Otherwise, headed into Friday we will have a south wind with warmer temperatures. We could see an isolated storm in the late afternoon or early evening. The holiday weekend though looks to be dry with high temperatures in the ’80s. Lows will be in the 60s. There’s a possibility for some rain again on tuesday.