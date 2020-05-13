Isolated Showers Overnight, Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night

Isolated showers are possible overnight for Northeast Oklahoma. Otherwise, we get a short break from the rain for most of Thursday. It will be breezy and warm with highs near 80. A cold front moves into the area Thursday night. This will spark numerous showers and storms. A few of these could produce damaging wind and large hail. Heavy rain could also lead to flooding concerns.

The front will stall across the Four States Friday with off and on showers and storms for most of the day. This pattern doesn’t change until Sunday when a ridge of high pressure will take charge.